Trae Young on Knicks' radar, grants team a private workout

Sharpshooting spark plug Trae Young has garnered plenty of consideration as a top five pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Even if he falls to sixth overall, the Orlando Magic will be sitting pretty in desperate need of a point guard. After averaging 27.9 points as an Oklahoma freshman this past season, he’d be a no-brainer at this pick.

It may be unlikely that Young falls to the Knicks at number nine, but should he slip, his prowess may be too much for New York to pass up as well. Unlike Orlando, the Knicks are rather well staffed at floor general with Frank Ntilikina, Emmanuel Mudiay, and Trey Burke all under contract for next season. Still, no one from this aforementioned trio can pour in the points quite like Young. His lone collegiate season has warranted comparisons to Stephen Curry. He shot 42% from the field and 36% from deep, but has an unwavering confidence in clutch moments. Despite being just 19 years old, Young is someone who enjoys basking in the glory of high-pressed moments.

While his talents may qualify him as a top five pick, Young could have eyes for the Big Apple. According to the New York Post, he has granted the Knicks a workout.

Though this private session will allow team brass to get a closer look at him, this won’t be the first they’ve seen of him. Assistant General Manager Gerald Madkins attended Young’s pro day this week in Los Angeles. The Post also notes that Knickerbocker scout Matt Harding has continued to do due diligence in talking to those around the young gun at Oklahoma.

Young’s swagger could make him a perfect piece for the Knicks to continue building their future around. There’s no doubt he’d bring the excitement. It remains to be seen whether he’ll fall below the radar and slip to New York, or if the team will feel intrigued (and determined) enough to trade up to pick him earlier instead.