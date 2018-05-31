2017-2018 Washington Wizards Report Card: Jodie Meeks

Jodie Meeks

Height: 6-4

Weight: 210 lbs

Age: 30

NBA Experience: 9 years

Nickname: Big Shot Meeks

By the Numbers:

Games Played: 77

Games Started: 0

Minutes: 14.5

Points: 6.3

Rebounds: 1.6

Assists: 0.9

Steals: 0.4

Blocks: 0.1

Turnovers: 0.5

Field goal shooting: .399

Three-point shooting: .343

Free throw shooting: .863

Net Rating: -1 (111-112)

PER: 12.4

Jodie Meeks was brought to the Washington Wizards for the 2017-2018 season as a three-point specialist, back-up to Bradley Beal, and to provide a veteran presence. Saying that Meeks’ season was mediocre would be accurate, provided that he was supposed to provide scoring off the bench. Instead, Meeks never got into a groove in regards to shooting the ball efficiently from beyond the ark.

Season Takeaways:

Meeks’ field goal percentage dropped throughout the season, which provided more opportunities for other players such as free agent signings Ramon Sessions and Ty Lawson. Now the Wizards will have to deal with the fact that he has a player option for the upcoming 2018-19 season when they are already tight on cap space.

The three-pointer to tie and send the game to overtime against the Boston Celtics in March was a clutch moment for Meeks. Even though it was probably his only noteworthy contribution to the team all season, It goes to show that shooters will always shoot no matter if they go 10-for-10 or 0-for-10.

Meeks was suspended 25 games at the end of the regular season and into the playoffs for illegal substances, which was icing on the cake for Meeks’ horrendous first season with the Wizards. He will sit out the first 19 games of the 2018-19 regular season, which will save Ted Leonsis some pennies should the veteran shooting guard opt-in, which is the most likely scenario.

Grade: D+

This was a season not to remember for Jodie Meeks. With all the potential before the season, from veteran leadership to his sharp-shooting, Meeks was not able to fulfill what the Wizards wanted from him. Even though he played in 77 games this season and averaged a little over 6 points in less than 15 minutes, his NET and Player Efficiency Ratings were negative and low, respectively.

Best of Jodie Meeks Off the Court:

A post shared by @jmeekstreypiece on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

best of Jodie Meeks on the Court:

Jodie Meeks earned his $3.3 million on this one 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/kRCLuLt7B1 — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) March 15, 2018