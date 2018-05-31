Watch Nike tell tale of LeBron James' 'Chosen 1' tattoo in new ad

Cavs fans know all about “The Shot” and “The Block,” but very little about “The Tattoo.”

Thanks to Nike, that story is beginning to unravel, and it’s actually pretty interesting.

James, in a new commercial for Nike, explains the origin of his “CHOSEN 1” tattoo, which he got in a Las Vegas tattoo parlor in 2002.

In it, the artist actually questions James for his design at first:

“You sure this is what you want?” he asks.

“Yes sir,” the man playing the role of James replied, which resulted in an “If you say so.”

And the rest is history.