6/1/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

Last night was a bullpen game for the New York Mets (27-27), and it didn’t go very well. Seth Lugo did his job, tossing four scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs (30-23), but the rest of the unit gave up five runs in five innings of a 5-1 loss. The Mets will look to bounce back and even their series with the Cubs tonight. First pitch for the second game of the four game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (2-4, 5.40 ERA) to the bump tonight. Wheeler was in line for a win in his last start, holding the Milwaukee Brewers to four runs in six innings on Sunday, but was stuck with a no decision after the bullpen blew a late lead in an 8-7 loss. The Cubs will counter with righty Tyler Chatwood (3-4, 4.10 ERA). Chatwood didn’t last long in his last start, allowing three runs in 2.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, but didn’t factor in the decision. The Cubs ended up walking away with an 8-3 win.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
1. LF Brandon Nimmo
2. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
3. CF Michael Conforto
4. C Devin Mesoraco
5. RF Jay Bruce
6. 1B Adrian Gonzalez
7. 3B Luis Guillorme
8. SP Zack Wheeler
9. SS Amed Rosario
Pre–Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three career starts against the Cubs.
- Chatwood is 3-2 with a 4.04 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets.
- After sitting against left hander Jose Quintana yesterday, Adrian Gonzalez is back in the Mets’ lineup. Gonzalez will bat seventh and play first base.
- The Mets have selected the contract of Jose Lobaton from Triple-A Las Vegas to add an extra bench player to the roster. Righty Scott Copeland was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Lobaton.
Comments