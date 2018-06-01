Check out this AMAZING Mike Trout 2014 MVP Word Art

Dan Duffy from Philadelphia is both an amazing artist of word art, but also a huge sports fan. Specifically a fan of the greatest baseball player in the game, Mike Trout.

“First off, he’s going to be one of the greatest to ever play the game, so I knew I was always going to do a Mike Trout piece. The image is handwritten with his batting stats (Date, Team, Hits, At Bats, HRs, Walks) from every game of his 2014 MVP season, the first season his greatness was *officially* recognized by the league. Second, I’m from Philly and he is revered here…he grew up in nearby Millville, NJ.

While growing up – local weather stations always referred to that area as Vineland, NJ (A larger town). But after Trout entered the majors – the local weather stations switched it to Millville – Trout LITERALLY put his hometown on the map. Not only is he the face of baseball – everyone I run into who knows him has nothing but great things to say about him and his family as well.

I figured this would be an interactive piece of art for Angels fans to try and find the games they had attended that season!”

This is an amazing piece of artwork to own for both Angels & Baseball fans alike. Whether it’s framed and hung on the wall in your house, man-cave or work office or desk, I encourage you all to pick up a print today!

Below are your print options, shipping info and a link to purchase a print:

Print Options: $39.99- Unframed Fine Art Print 16″ x 20″ (Standard Size) $199.99- Double Matte + Framed Print – 22″ x 26″ FREE U.S. Shipping

Ships within 3-5 business days.