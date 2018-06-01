Hillcat Happenings May 25-May 31: Anthony Miller showing signs of power at the plate

The Lynchburg Hillcats dropped down to the .500 mark this week after losing four out of six games.

Despite a less than stellar week, Lynchburg (25-25) picked up a game on Carolina League Northern Division leader Potomac (26-23) and trail the Nationals by 1.5 games. The Hillcats are now tied with Salem (25-25) for second place after being ahead of the Red Sox by a game.

First baseman Anthony Miller continues to play well recently and is starting to show signs of hitting with some power. He is 13-for-38 (.342) in his last 10 games and has hit all three of his home runs this season during this stretch after going without a homer in his first 45 ABs.

Miller, a left-handed hitter, also has nine RBI, and 11 runs scored during his last 10 games and increased his batting average from .216 on May 10 to .277 for the season. He now has an OBP of .374 and .422 slugging percentage.

Miller, 23, is a 18th round selection of the Indians in the 2015 draft. This is his fourth season of professional baseball.

Outfielder Mitch Longo leads the Hillcats and is slashing .295/.344./.416 and outfielder Conner Capel is next in line with a .282/.375./.401 slash.

The Hillcats began last week losing two out of three to the Astros at Buies Creek and then traveled back home to face Carolina and lost two of out three games. Lynchburg opens up a three-game series tonight at Frederick at 7 p.m.

Tanner Tully took the loss in a 5-1 defeat after he pitched six innings on May 25 against the Astros and gave up four earned runs along with eight hits and no walks while striking out five.

Eli Morgan (1-0, 3.00) pitched seven innings and gave up one runs and five hits in the 3-1 loss on May 26 against Buies Creek.

Justin Garza (2-2, 2.43) started in a 1-0 loss on May 27 and gave up just one run and four hits with six strikeouts against the Astros and pitched four innings. He was relieved by Micah Miniard who pitched four scoreless innings.

Sam Hentges (3-4, 3.83) pitched 4.1 innings and allowed eight hits and six runs in the 7-0 loss on May 29 against the Mudcats.

Felix Tati (2-1, 3.27), started for the Hillcats on May 30 during a 7-5 win vs. Carolina. He pitched five innings and allowed four runs and five hits to earn the victory.

Tully (2-5, 5.13) made his second start of the week and gave up nine hits, seven runs and one walk in 4.1 innings during a 9-0 loss against the Mudcats.

Weekly transactions: The Hillcats placed 3B Gavin Collins on the 7-day disabled list, and 2B Dillon Persinger was assigned to Lynchburg from Lake County on May 29. He previously had been assigned to Lake County on May 26; 2B Jorma Rodriguez was assigned to Lynchburg from the Akron RubberDucks, on May 26.