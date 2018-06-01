Cavaliers

LeBron James says vision was 'blurry' after Draymond Green eye poke, could it affect him in Game 2?

Lost in the craziness of Game 1 of the NBA Finals was when LeBron James got poked in the eye by Draymond Green.

The contact was completely unintentional, though, and you can watch the play below.

And here’s the aftermath. You can clearly see James’ eye bleeding in the video.

James commented after the game that his vision was “blurry,” and that it got worse as the game went on.

For a guy with blurry vision, he played pretty damn well. It will be interesting to see if his vision is still affected heading into Sunday’s game.

