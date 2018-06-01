LeBron James storms out of press conference, tells media to 'be better'

The King had had enough during the press conference that followed Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and he wasn’t interested in fielding any more questions from reporters.

So, he just got up and walked out of the room.

It happened after James was asked about JR Smith’s mental error in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. He clearly did not want to throw his teammate under the bus, which sparked a tense exchange between him and ESPN’s Mark Schwarz.

“What do you mean, what’s my version?” James asked.

“Well, did he think that the game was tied, or did he think that you guys had it salted away?” replied Schwarz.

Then, after more back and forth, Schwarz questioned James’ response, by asking, “What do you mean, not sure?”

James then replied by saying, “No, I don’t know his state of mind.”

Schwarz followed that up by asking, “Do you know if he knew the score?”

LeBron James reacts to questions regarding JR Smith's play at the end of regulation. #NBAFinals#GameTime pic.twitter.com/mREngTdbxv — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 1, 2018

That’s when LeBron just got up and walked out. On his way, he uttered “Be better tomorrow.”

Bron walked out of the press conference and told the media to “be better tomorrow.” 💀 (via @abc7newsbayarea) pic.twitter.com/LmeRSUCYbl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2018

It’s not like Schwarz was badgering James, he was just looking to get a direct answer. But LeBron does what he wants.