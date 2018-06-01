LeBron on relationship with Dan Gilbert influencing free agency: 'We'll see'

ESPN:,

James was also not in favor of the Cavs’ parting ways with general manager David Griffin last summer. But he said he continues to have a working relationship with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, who had the highest payroll in the league this season and added more when current GM Koby Altman remade the team by bringing in four new players to help the Cavs pivot on the season. ”It’s not about me and Dan — we have a great working relationship,” James told Nichols. “It’s not like we’re not the best friends, and I don’t think you should be best friends with a player, and an owner shouldn’t be best friends unless I’m your father and that’s my son, and, OK, cool we could be great then. But I think it’s worked out for us both in these four years so far since I’ve been back.”

LeBron’s relationship with Dan Gilbert has been rocky since LeBron’s departure from Cleveland the first time. Eight years later we could be staring down another exit from Cleveland by LeBron James due to the Cavs roster makeup and the fact that teams are getting a lot better.

It’s hard to forget that just after Game 7 it appeared that LeBron blew off Gilbert who reached out for a handshake when the Cavs were returning to the locker room. Maybe it was just a coincidence and LeBron got caught off guard, or it just could be their good ole fashioned beef like we have seen in the past. Obviously, LeBron is not going to give a clear indication to his free agency until the Finals are over, but I cannot see the odds being in Dan Gilbert’s favor.