Report: Jimmer Fredette could be eyeing an NBA comeback

Former NBA guard Jimmer Fredette said on Friday that he will play in this year’s The Basketball Tournament in hopes of drumming up NBA interest.

According to ESPN.com’s Myron Medcalf, Fredette said: “I would always love to get another chance in the NBA. I’ve gotten better in China and improved every year. … You hope somebody takes notice.”

Fredette has played for the Chinese Basketball Association’s Shanghai Sharks for the past two seasons.

The 29-year-old veteran averaged 37.6 points per game for the Sharks in 2016-17, and he was named the CBA International MVP.

Fredette followed that up by averaging 36.9 points per game in 2017-18. He is a two-time All-Star in the league.

Oh my would the Cleveland Cavaliers gladly trade JR Smith to Shanghai for Jimmer Fredette. Jokes aside, I could see Jimmer return to the NBA as a knock down shooter.

He could fit into a good team and system in the role Kyle Korver is playing for the Cavaliers right now. I don’t think we will see Jimmer attempt the creator role in the NBA ever again. Jimmer is putting up Jordan numbers in China right now — now I know it’s China, but the league would be a better place with Jimmer knocking down playoff threes.

Hot take: the only good thing Kevin Durant has ever done was saying Jimmer is the greatest scorer in the world. pic.twitter.com/NZgFB7Jfqb — Old Max Hall (@oldmaxhall) May 29, 2018

