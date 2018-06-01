Report: Rockets will pursue Paul George if they cannot add LeBron James

RocketsWire:

In addition to the Rockets’ longstanding interest in free agent-to-be LeBron James, another noteworthy longtime target of general manager Daryl Morey is Paul George, two league sources told Rockets Wire.

Speaking Wednesday during Houston’s exit interviews after losing Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, Morey remained confident that his front office has the capability to maneuver the cap to make space for another max-level player.

Because of the Paul George to the Lakers talk, I nearly forgot that the Rockets were on the prowl for Paul George. As it stands, the Rockets could be ready to make another run at adding PG. As of now, the Rockets will need to make changes to their roster to bring in either LeBron James or Paul George.

Among those changes might include letting Clint Capela walk this offseason. It looks like he will command a max deal from other teams. Due to the fact he is a restricted free agent, Houston will have to match the offer of any team in order to keep Capela. The Rockets need to find a way to trade Ryan Anderson as well, he will be making nearly $20M to do nothing. He’s on the Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov plan right now. Houston will be aggressive, but it will be interesting to see the cap gymnastics they have to do to make their team better.