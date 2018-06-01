After much discussion, the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a new floor over. Looks good to me.
As was mentioned in the prior discussion, there’s will be no Fighting Hawks logo at center court. Both ends sport the Fighting Hawks logo.
On April 19, UND athletic director Bill Chaves, who started his post-March 1, emailed Hodgson to offer support of Kennedy’s March 30 email.
“I concur wholeheartedly with President Kennedy’s sentiments of having our Fighting Hawk logo on center court,” Chaves wrote. “Doing so is no doubt in the best interests of our teams and student-athletes that play in the Betty.”
