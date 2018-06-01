After much discussion, the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a new floor over. Looks good to me.

VIDEO: Watch the timelapse of the painting of the brand new floor over at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center! @TheREA pic.twitter.com/fWMmfilbpo — UND Insider (@undinsider) June 1, 2018

As was mentioned in the prior discussion, there’s will be no Fighting Hawks logo at center court. Both ends sport the Fighting Hawks logo.