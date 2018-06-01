The Daily Target 6/1/18

Last Night: Cleveland 9, Twins 8 – The Indians were up 8-0 before the Twins came all the way back to tie it. These comebacks will be way more impressive when they actually start winning something, you know what I mean?

Twinkie Town: Indians 9, Twins 8: Another spirited comeback, another loss – Jake Odorizzi had perhaps his worst outing as a Twin, but the bullpen worked well, and they cranked out a collection of dingers (Eduardo Escobar, Logan Morrison and Miguel Sano were the collectors) but Francisco Lindor went out and dingered for the Indians, and the Twins lost again, as usual.

Roster Rundown: The replacement for Aaron Slegers was Aaron Slegers in a Tyler Duffey jersey.