The HOVG Podcast: Dale Scott

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dale Scott.

The former Major League umpire joins the boys to talk about his 33 seasons behind the plate, the best and worst managers (looking your way, Billy Martin) to deal with, what it’s like calling balls and strikes during a no-hitter, that final concussion that ended his career and why he and his husband Michael would never do “The Amazing Race”.

