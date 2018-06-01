Tweet of the Moment

Barry Melrose Rocks

Its the middle of the Stanley Cup Final, and George McPhee is out there signing players. WHAT A FREAKIN’ GENIUS! How can the world adapt to a GM that can do two things at once?!

