Tweet of the Moment

🖊 The Golden Knights have signed three players: -F Ben Jones

-F Jake Leschyshyn

-F Gage Quinney#VegasBornhttps://t.co/Y8TCoDpR2G — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 1, 2018

Its the middle of the Stanley Cup Final, and George McPhee is out there signing players. WHAT A FREAKIN’ GENIUS! How can the world adapt to a GM that can do two things at once?!