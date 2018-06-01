UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jun 1/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5 2 2 6 Robbie Lawler 390 3 3 2 Rafael dos Anjos 343 4 4 5 Colby Covington 277 5 14 7 Kamaru Usman 233.5 6 9 3 Darren Till 226 7 6 10 Jorge Masvidal 202 8 5 4 Stephen Thompson 192 9 8 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 184 10 7 8 Demian Maia 154.5 11 10 15 Alex Oliveira 150.5 12 11 12 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 149 13 12 13 Gunnar Nelson 147 14 13 Matt Brown 146 15 25 Vicente Luque 135 16 15 9 Neil Magny 128 17 16 14 Leon Edwards 113 17 16 Yancy Medeiros 113 19 19 Jake Ellenberger 109 20 18 Alex Garcia 95.5 21 20 16 Dong Hyun Kim 94.5 22 21 Jake Matthews 93.5 23 NR Michel Prazeres 93 24 NR Claudio Silva 92.5 25 22 Bryan Barberena 91 26 28 Ryan LaFlare 89.5 27 23 13 Carlos Condit 89 28 56 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 87.5 29 24 Sergio Moraes 87 30 38 Warlley Alves 82.5 31 29 Alan Jouban 80.5 32 30 Curtis Millender 80 33 45 Siyar Bahadurzada 78.5 34 31 Niko Price 77 35 27 Alberto Mina 75.5 36 34 Mickey Gall 73.5 37 35 Belal Muhammad 72.5 37 35 Peter Sobotta 72.5 39 37 Mike Perry 72 39 25 Sean Strickland 72 41 39 Randy Brown 69.5 42 40 Diego Sanchez 68.5 43 31 Keita Nakamura 67 44 33 Nordine Taleb 66 44 NR Ramazan Emeev 66 46 42 Abdul Razak Alhassan 65 47 44 Tim Means 62.5 48 46 Danny Roberts 60.5 49 47 Li Jingliang 59.5 49 47 Zak Ottow 59.5 51 49 Jordan Mein 58.5 52 42 Chad Laprise 57 53 41 Zak Cummings 56 54 50 Yushin Okami 53.5 55 51 Drew Dober 53 55 51 Erick Silva 53 57 54 Ben Saunders 50 58 53 Tony Martin 49.5 59 55 Thiago Alves 46 60 56 Alex Morono 43 60 56 Alexander Yakovlev 43 62 59 Jack Marshman 39.5 63 60 Max Griffin 36 64 61 Mike Pyle 35 65 62 Hyun Gyu Lim 34 66 63 Shinsho Anzai 32.5 67 64 Joe Proctor 32 68 65 Tarec Saffiedine 31 69 66 George Sullivan 30.5 70 67 Geoff Neal 25 71 67 Muslim Salikhov 25 71 67 Song Kenan 25 73 72 Bojan Velickovic 23 74 73 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 74 67 Luan Chagas 22.5 76 NR Brad Scott 20 77 74 Lyman Good 18 78 75 Dominique Steele 17.5 79 76 Court McGee 16.5 80 77 Luke Jumeau 14 81 79 Emil Meek 9 81 78 Sultan Aliev 9 83 80 Nico Musoke 7 84 NR Carlo Pedersoli Jr 5 84 81 Sheldon Westcott 5 86 82 Daichi Abe 4.5 86 82 Frank Camacho 4.5 86 82 Jessin Ayari 4.5 86 82 Nathan Coy 4.5 90 86 Dhiego Lima 3 91 87 Josh Burkman 2.5 92 88 Brian Camozzi 0 92 NR Craig White 0 92 88 Oliver Enkamp 0 92 88 Ricky Rainey 0 92 88 Sabah Homasi 0 92 88 Salim Touahri 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound