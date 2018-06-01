UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jun 1/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|553.5
|2
|2
|6
|Robbie Lawler
|390
|3
|3
|2
|Rafael dos Anjos
|343
|4
|4
|5
|Colby Covington
|277
|5
|14
|7
|Kamaru Usman
|233.5
|6
|9
|3
|Darren Till
|226
|7
|6
|10
|Jorge Masvidal
|202
|8
|5
|4
|Stephen Thompson
|192
|9
|8
|11
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|184
|10
|7
|8
|Demian Maia
|154.5
|11
|10
|15
|Alex Oliveira
|150.5
|12
|11
|12
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|149
|13
|12
|13
|Gunnar Nelson
|147
|14
|13
|Matt Brown
|146
|15
|25
|Vicente Luque
|135
|16
|15
|9
|Neil Magny
|128
|17
|16
|14
|Leon Edwards
|113
|17
|16
|Yancy Medeiros
|113
|19
|19
|Jake Ellenberger
|109
|20
|18
|Alex Garcia
|95.5
|21
|20
|16
|Dong Hyun Kim
|94.5
|22
|21
|Jake Matthews
|93.5
|23
|NR
|Michel Prazeres
|93
|24
|NR
|Claudio Silva
|92.5
|25
|22
|Bryan Barberena
|91
|26
|28
|Ryan LaFlare
|89.5
|27
|23
|13
|Carlos Condit
|89
|28
|56
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|87.5
|29
|24
|Sergio Moraes
|87
|30
|38
|Warlley Alves
|82.5
|31
|29
|Alan Jouban
|80.5
|32
|30
|Curtis Millender
|80
|33
|45
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|78.5
|34
|31
|Niko Price
|77
|35
|27
|Alberto Mina
|75.5
|36
|34
|Mickey Gall
|73.5
|37
|35
|Belal Muhammad
|72.5
|37
|35
|Peter Sobotta
|72.5
|39
|37
|Mike Perry
|72
|39
|25
|Sean Strickland
|72
|41
|39
|Randy Brown
|69.5
|42
|40
|Diego Sanchez
|68.5
|43
|31
|Keita Nakamura
|67
|44
|33
|Nordine Taleb
|66
|44
|NR
|Ramazan Emeev
|66
|46
|42
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|65
|47
|44
|Tim Means
|62.5
|48
|46
|Danny Roberts
|60.5
|49
|47
|Li Jingliang
|59.5
|49
|47
|Zak Ottow
|59.5
|51
|49
|Jordan Mein
|58.5
|52
|42
|Chad Laprise
|57
|53
|41
|Zak Cummings
|56
|54
|50
|Yushin Okami
|53.5
|55
|51
|Drew Dober
|53
|55
|51
|Erick Silva
|53
|57
|54
|Ben Saunders
|50
|58
|53
|Tony Martin
|49.5
|59
|55
|Thiago Alves
|46
|60
|56
|Alex Morono
|43
|60
|56
|Alexander Yakovlev
|43
|62
|59
|Jack Marshman
|39.5
|63
|60
|Max Griffin
|36
|64
|61
|Mike Pyle
|35
|65
|62
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|34
|66
|63
|Shinsho Anzai
|32.5
|67
|64
|Joe Proctor
|32
|68
|65
|Tarec Saffiedine
|31
|69
|66
|George Sullivan
|30.5
|70
|67
|Geoff Neal
|25
|71
|67
|Muslim Salikhov
|25
|71
|67
|Song Kenan
|25
|73
|72
|Bojan Velickovic
|23
|74
|73
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|74
|67
|Luan Chagas
|22.5
|76
|NR
|Brad Scott
|20
|77
|74
|Lyman Good
|18
|78
|75
|Dominique Steele
|17.5
|79
|76
|Court McGee
|16.5
|80
|77
|Luke Jumeau
|14
|81
|79
|Emil Meek
|9
|81
|78
|Sultan Aliev
|9
|83
|80
|Nico Musoke
|7
|84
|NR
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|5
|84
|81
|Sheldon Westcott
|5
|86
|82
|Daichi Abe
|4.5
|86
|82
|Frank Camacho
|4.5
|86
|82
|Jessin Ayari
|4.5
|86
|82
|Nathan Coy
|4.5
|90
|86
|Dhiego Lima
|3
|91
|87
|Josh Burkman
|2.5
|92
|88
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|92
|NR
|Craig White
|0
|92
|88
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|92
|88
|Ricky Rainey
|0
|92
|88
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|92
|88
|Salim Touahri
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
Comments