Watch Draymond Green taunt LeBron James at end of game

There’s no love lost between Draymond Green and LeBron James, as the two have had some epic exchanges on the court over the years.

It began in the 2015 NBA Finals, when Green and James got into it at the end of a play, and the Warriors center kicked the Cavs star. Green ended up getting suspended for Game 5, and the Cavs went on to win three straight en route to their first title in franchise history.

It’s clear their beef hasn’t settled, either, judging by what took place in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night. James was seen doing some celebratory gestures after hitting big shots, as he’s been known to do in games, and that clearly didn’t go over well with the Warriors players.

Late in the game, with the Warriors holding a 10-point lead in overtime, James went to the free-throw line for a pair. That’s when Green took full advantage of the opportunity — looking right at the Cavs star and mocking James’ gestures for everyone to see.

If that’s any indication of what we’ll see in Game 2, then Sunday night can’t come soon enough.