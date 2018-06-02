6/2/18 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

Despite a strong performance from Zack Wheeler, the New York Mets (27-28) found a way to blow another game. The bullpen, headlined by an implosion from Paul Sewald, gave up six runs in two innings of the Mets’ 6-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs (31-23). The Cubs have won the first two games of this four game series, a trend the Mets will look to reverse tonight. First pitch for tonight’s nationally televised game is scheduled for 7:15 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send their ace, righty Jacob deGrom (4-0, 1.52 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom was excellent again in his previous start, holding the Atlanta Braves to one run in seven innings in the first game of a double header on Monday, but was robbed of a win again when Seth Lugo blew the lead and the game in a 4-3 loss. The Cubs will counter with left hander Mike Montgomery (1-1, 4.35 ERA). Montgomery, who recently entered the rotation to fill in for the injured Yu Darvish, picked up his first win of the year on Monday when he tossed 5.2 shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Local Coverage:
Television: FOX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 3B Jose Bautista
- CF Michael Conforto
- C Devin Mesoraco
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B Kevin Plawecki
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA in five career starts against the Cubs.
- deGrom has allowed just two runs over his past seven starts, a span of 40.1 innings pitched. That translates to a 0.45 ERA, but the Mets are just 2-5 in those outings.
- Montgomery is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in two career appearances against the Mets, both of which came last season.
- The Mets have an OPS of just .604 against left handed pitching, easily the worst in baseball.
- After exiting last night’s game with lower back soreness, Jay Bruce is back in the Mets’ lineup. Bruce will bat sixth and play right field.
- Jose Bautista will make his first start at third base as a member of the Mets and bat third.
- The Mets are going to start Kevin Plawecki at first base for just the third time in his career in an effort to generate more pop against lefties. Plawecki will bat seventh.
- Finally, some bad news if you were heading to the game tonight to score that Todd Frazier batting practice pullover.
