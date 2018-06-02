Jimmer Fredette Remains Hopeful For NBA Return

It’s been two years since Jimmer Fredette has played professional basketball in the United States. Since he last played with the Westchester Knicks during the 2015-16 season, Fredette has spent the last two seasons in China with the Shanghai Sharks.

The former No. 10 overall pick said he has greatly improved in the past two seasons in China and he would love to get a second opportunity in the NBA.

“I would always love to get another chance in the NBA,” Fredette told Myron Medcalf of ESPN.com. “I’ve gotten better in China and improved every year. … You hope somebody takes notice.”

He claimed the CBA’s International Regular Season Most Valuable Player award after averaging 37.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 47.4 percent shooting from the field during the 2016-17 season.

The ESPN report stated that Fredette will honor his contract and play next season with the Sharks before pursuing NBA opportunities. The BYU product was offered 10-day contracts by a couple of NBA teams during the 2016-17 season, but turned them down.

The guard also announced that he will competed with Team Fredette in this year’s The Basketball Tournament. 72 teams will compete in the summer tournament with the hopes of securing the $2 million grand prize.