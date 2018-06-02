LOOK: LeBron James' Game 1 suit, shorts and handbag came were quite pricey

No one ever said it was cheap to be the king, and that’s certainly not the case for LeBron James’ wardrobe.

James went viral when he showed up to Oracle Arena for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night wearing a suit jacket, shorts and boots. Oh, and we can’t forget about the alligator handbag he was holding, either.

ESPN’s The Undefeated estimates the look cost nearly $47,000, which is more than some of us make in an entire year.

If you want to dress like a king, it'll cost you. (via @TheUndefeated) pic.twitter.com/YG6SKPOQMO — ESPN (@espn) June 2, 2018

AC/DC was known for sporting this type of look at concerts in the past, but we have to imagine they didn’t spend as much on their outfits as James did.