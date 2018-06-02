NBA Finals betting odds suggest LeBron James will join one of two teams

The LeBron James sweepstakes appears to be on the horizon, and it’s not too early to begin speculating about where he may end up.

James and his Cavs are currently battling the Warriors in the NBA Finals, but seems like a foregone conclusion that he’s going to leave Cleveland — no matter the result.

Well, as it stands, the sportsbooks in Las Vegas have released odds to win the 2018-19 NBA Finals, and, sure enough, two teams that really had no shot at winning a title this season ended up in the top five. We can assume that it’s because of the probability of James landing there.

2018-19 NBA Championship Warriors 5/4

Rockets 7/2

76ers 7/2

Celtics 8/1

Lakers 20/1

Heat 20/1

Spurs 25/1

Cavaliers 30/1

Raptors 40/1

Jazz 60/1

Thunder 60/1

Trail Blazers 80/1

Pelicans 80/1

Timberwolves 80/1

Nuggets 100/1

Knicks 100/1

Pacers 100/1

Clippers 100/1

Wizards 100/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) June 2, 2018

The Lakers at 20/1 is just ridiculous, as the team had a 35-47 this season. The 76ers at 7/2 is also crazy, given how great the Warriors are. There’s clearly no value in that bet. Lastly, the Heat at 20/1 suggests James could wind up back there as well.

As for the Cavs, they’re 30/1, and they appear headed for a rebuild once James (likely) leaves.