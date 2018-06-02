The Daily Target 6/2/2018

Last Night: Twins 7, Cleveland 4 – THE TWINS WON! Jose Berrios pitched pretty ok, while the big story was an offense that actually scored runs early. Eduardo Escobar hit two home runs, while Eddie Rosario continued to make a credible case for being the best player currently on the team, playing good defense and performing with aplomb at the plate.

Zone Coverage: Twins Ride a Pair of Escobar Homers to Even Series with Indians – The Twins biggest improvement was in the early innings. For the first time in 3 games, they didn’t require a massive come back to make it look good. Heck, the bullpen wasn’t even pitching in the 5th inning last night. The big star was still Eduardo Escobar, who somehow has become a reliable, even necessary cog in the Twins’ machine ever since he was acquired from the White Sox. June is off to a terrific start, if I say so myself.