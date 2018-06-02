TJ Oshie, Matt Niskanen casually rode the metro to Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Two Washington Capitals players truly took the road less traveled to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night.

Sure, a good number of fans take the metro to sporting events, and though Washington DC’s version of the subway isn’t really much to write home about, especially compared to New York’s.

But for players to just casually hop on the metro as their method of transportation, well, that’s something you rarely see before a championship series.

Capitals teammates T.J. Oshie and Matt Niskanen did exactly that, though, as they were spotted getting off the metro before Game 3 at Capital One Arena.

That was pretty cool.