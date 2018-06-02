UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

What a performance by Marlon Moraes last night in Utica. And, fittingly, he was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes.

Before we go any further, we should note that the New York State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 5,063

Gate: $322,825

Marlon Moraes: $206,000 ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Saunders: $106,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Alvey: $101,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jake Ellenberger: $93,000 ($78,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gregor Gillespie: $90,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nathaniel Wood: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gleison Tibau: $70,000 ($50,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gian Villante: $67,000 ($50,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Walt Harris: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nik Lentz: $59,000 ($44,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

David Teymur: $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jimmie Rivera: $33,000 ($28,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Desmond Green: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julio Arce: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sijara Eubanks: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jose Torres: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Vinc Pichel: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Johnny Eduardo: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jarred Brooks: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Murphy: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Spitz: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Teymur: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chance Rencountre: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)