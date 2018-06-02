Watch Sting, Shaggy perform before Golden Knights-Capitals game

The Capitals did their best to counter the amazing pregame shows that the Golden Knights previously put on, but they came up a bit short.

Vegas brought in Lil Jon and Imagine Dragons to fire up fans at T-Mobile Arena before the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, and Washington countered with Sting and Shaggy outside the Smithsonian American Art Museum ahead of Game 3 on Saturday night.

To get a feel for the atmosphere, check out some clips from the outdoor concert below.

The scene outside Capital One Arena right now with Sting and Shaggy. #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pn32SonhlS — The Team 980 (@team980) June 2, 2018

Vegas seem to have won that round, judging solely based on the performers. The Capitals, though, have looked like the better team on the ice, and that’s what really matters.