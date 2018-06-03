6/3/18 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

The New York Mets (27-29) found a way to set a record in their 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs (32-23) last night. The game went 14 innings, allowing Mets’ pitchers to strike out 24 Cubs’ hitters (including 13 from Jacob deGrom in another brilliant performance that went unrewarded), a franchise record for most punch outs in a single game. The offense let that go to complete waste, scoring only one run and blowing a huge chance to win the game in the 13th before the bullpen melted down for six runs in the 14th. The Mets will now hope to salvage the series finale and avoid getting swept by the Cubs this afternoon. First pitch for the final game of the four game series is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-3, 3.55 ERA) to the hill this afternoon. Matz was cruising in his last start, tossing three shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, before leaving the game due to a injury to the middle finger on his pitching hand. The Mets’ bullpen then managed to cough up leads of 4-0 and 6-2 in a brutal 7-6 loss. The Cubs will counter another left hander, Jon Lester (5-2, 2.71 ERA), the third lefty they have thrown at the Mets in this series. Lester wasn’t great in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, but still earned a victory after the Cubs gave him plenty of run support.
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Jose Bautista
- RF Jay Bruce
- C Kevin Plawecki
- CF Michael Conforto
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- 2B Luis Guillorme
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs.
- Lester is 5-1 with a 3.83 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets.
- After getting scratched yesterday, Jay Bruce is back in the Mets’ lineup. Bruce will bat third and play right field.
- Devin Mesoraco, who was double switched out of last night’s game with a tight hamstring, will get the day game after a night game off. Kevin Plawecki will catch and bat cleanup.
- Adrian Gonzalez will draw a rare start against a lefty today with the Mets short on healthy bodies. Gonzalez will bat sixth and play first base.
- Asdrubal Cabrera, who by most accounts is definitely not 100% healthy, will get the day off today to give him two days of rest before the Mets’ series with the Baltimore Orioles begins on Tuesday. Luis Guillorme will play second base and bat seventh.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ brutal stretch of 18 games in 17 days without an off day. The Mets are just 7-10 over the first 17 games.
