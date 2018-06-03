Congratulations To The Washington Capitals For Winning The 2018 Stanley Cup

.

Wow. It’s been a long time coming. The Washington Capitals finally did it. Guess all you can really do is tip your cap and be good sport by purchasing a championship tee here.

*Thinks about it for a second.*

*Logs online (not AOL, though) to look at sports headlines.*

*You’re having trouble seeing so you pull out a magnifying glass.*

*Sees this.*

*Your reaction.*

Welp. I think my twitter friend Josh said it best when I made my promise to retweet the video above every single day for an entire year if the Golden Knights come back to win this series. Would be a real shame.

I’d say act like you’ve been there before, but…. — Josh McLusky (@McLusky97) June 3, 2018

Go Knights.

@PeepsBurgh