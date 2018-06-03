Congratulations To The Washington Capitals For Winning The 2018 Stanley Cup

.
Wow. It’s been a long time coming. The Washington Capitals finally did it. Guess all you can really do is tip your cap and be good sport by purchasing a championship tee here.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
*Thinks about it for a second.*
*Logs online (not AOL, though) to look at sports headlines.*
*You’re having trouble seeing so you pull out a magnifying glass.*
*Sees this.*
*Your reaction.*
.
Welp. I think my twitter friend Josh said it best when I made my promise to retweet the video above every single day for an entire year if the Golden Knights come back to win this series. Would be a real shame.
Go Knights.
