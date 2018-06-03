Danica Patrick gets testy with fan at autograph signing, throws marker back at him

One particular IndyCar fan may have caught Danica Patrick on a bad day, or something.

The fan, aka Jackson Trace, showed up to the Indianapolis 500 — Patrick’s final race — quite early, in hopes of getting an autograph from her. He claims he woke up at 5 a.m. local time, and waited in line for three hours, just to meet Patrick and get her signature.

However, she didn’t really seem as thrilled to see him. Here’s what the fan had to say about the experience (via Terez Owens).

“I got my chance. I woke up at 5am and waited in line for almost 3 hours for her to try and snatch the marker out of my hand a couple of times before finally getting it,” Trace said. “…throwing the marker back at me when she didn’t like the way the brand new marker wrote and then in the very last frame you can see her arm where she threw the hat back at me too…”

Here’s video of the exchange.

Yeesh, you’d think Patrick would’ve been a bit warmer toward her fans before the final race of her career.