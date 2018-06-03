Indians

Francisco Lindor loses battle with doughnut in funny sequence

Francisco Lindor loses battle with doughnut in funny sequence

News

Francisco Lindor loses battle with doughnut in funny sequence

Indians star Francisco Lindor is an extremely tough out, as he’s been known to fight off pitches and rarely strikes out.

But he met his match during Sunday’s game against the Twins.

Lindor was in the on-deck circle at the time, when he was ready to take the doughnut off his bat and prepare to hit. The problem was that the doughnut wouldn’t cooperate. He kept shaking the bat, but it wouldn’t come off.

Finally, he just elected to bang the bat off the steps leading to the dugout, and that got the job done.

Game, set, match — doughnut.

Indians, NBA, News

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

NHL 2hr ago

Warming Up the Ice Oilers fans will be happy to know that the club has some big plans for this coming season. You can bet that they have not (…)

More Indians
Home