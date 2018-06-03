Javier Baez steals home and the Cubs' dugout loves it

It’s not every day you see a player steal home in the MLB. Take a look below at Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez perform one of baseball’s rarest, most exciting plays.

Javy "The Jet" Baez steals home. #Cubs dugout reax just as good. pic.twitter.com/aXJjWJSmhT — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) June 3, 2018

Baez took off for home plate on a pickoff attempt to first base by pitcher Steven Matz. The Cubs’ dugout was ecstatic after seeing Baez pull off quite the play. This stolen base was Baez’ eighth of the season, and it helped the Cubs get on the board in what eventually became a 2-0 shutout over the New York Mets.

The 25-year-old Baez continues to contribute in numerous ways for the 33-23 Cubs, winners of eight of their last ten games. Baez leads the National League in RBIs with 45, and is also third in the NL with 14 home runs on the season. Stealing home Sunday afternoon helped the Cubs complete a four-game sweep of the Mets.