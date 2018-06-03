Kevin Love roasted for awful haircut on Twitter during Game 2

The Bay Area is known for being ahead in terms of fashion and looks, and Cavs big man Kevin Love tried just a bit too hard to stand out in front of the fans at Oracle Arena on Sunday night.

Love was seen on the court during Game 2 of the NBA Finals rocking a peculiar hair cut. It was like a mix between a French crop and a high-top fade, and yeah, it wasn’t a great look for him.

WHO CUT KEVIN LOVE HAIR??? pic.twitter.com/6razNh4jdU — JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) June 4, 2018

And Love, as you might imagine, got roasted on the Twitterverse as a result. Here are some of the best reactions.

It can’t be said enough…Kevin Love’s hair is a mess smh pic.twitter.com/X93WFPwkjq — Rah (@its_r_a_h) June 4, 2018

@kevinlove who cut your hair? Just making sure so I never go there. — Chris Campbell (@POWDER_RIDIN) June 4, 2018

@kevinlove has that “6th grade 1st day of school that’s my sweet boy” looking ass hair cut. It’s the #NBAFinals get a barber my guy — K Reiffert (@ValWowBladow) June 4, 2018

Any barbers in Cleveland looking for work?