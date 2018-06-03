Kevin Love roasted for awful haircut on Twitter during Game 2

The Bay Area is known for being ahead in terms of fashion and looks, and Cavs big man Kevin Love tried just a bit too hard to stand out in front of the fans at Oracle Arena on Sunday night.
Love was seen on the court during Game 2 of the NBA Finals rocking a peculiar hair cut. It was like a mix between a French crop and a high-top fade, and yeah, it wasn’t a great look for him.
And Love, as you might imagine, got roasted on the Twitterverse as a result. Here are some of the best reactions.
Any barbers in Cleveland looking for work?
