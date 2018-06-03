Neymar scores ridiculous goal in return from injury against Croatia

International soccer star Neymar returned to the pitch for Brazil for the first time since suffering a foot injury in a French league game against Olympique de Marseille back in February.

And it didn’t take him long to show that he’s already regaining his goal-scoring form.

He received a pass on the wing from Coutinho in the 69th minute of Sunday’s exhibition match, and immediately attacked the box. Neymar then faked left and made a swift cut back inside — leaving his defender in the dust — and then blasted home a rocket off the crossbar and in.

It’s fair to say that, like John Wick, Neymar is “back.”