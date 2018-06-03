The Daily Target 6/3/18

The Daily Target: Twins 7, Cleveland 1 – The Twins got another passable start from Lance Lynn. I mean, it wasn’t the type that earns people Cy Young votes, but it wasn’t the ugly outing of starts past. The biggest change from this game to his others was good luck and run support. He navigated away from some tough jams, while one Eddie Rosario hit a 2 homer, while Brian Dozier doubled and tripled.

Twins Daily – WOLFSON: Zack Littell to Make MLB Debut Tuesday – This is really cool. The Twins are tapping into their prospect pool, giving a guy a shot, who might play into the Twins plans, but with no pressurre for his first appearance. Littell came to the Twins from the Yankees in exchange for Jaime Garcia last season.