This Johnny Manziel highlight reel in CFL opener shows he can still make exciting plays

Johnny Football took the field under center for the first time since 2015 on Saturday in the Tiger-Cats’ exhibition game against the Argonauts.
Manziel completed 9 of 11 passes for 80 yards in five offensive possessions in the game. Here he is taking the field for the first CFL action of his career.
And here are some highlights from the game.
Manziel spoke about his performance after the game.
It will be interesting to see if he can continue to build on the solid performance in his CFL debut.
