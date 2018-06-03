This Johnny Manziel highlight reel in CFL opener shows he can still make exciting plays

Johnny Football took the field under center for the first time since 2015 on Saturday in the Tiger-Cats’ exhibition game against the Argonauts.

Manziel completed 9 of 11 passes for 80 yards in five offensive possessions in the game. Here he is taking the field for the first CFL action of his career.

Here he comes! Johnny Manziel is entering the game for the @Ticats! pic.twitter.com/KvLL23JX9X — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) June 2, 2018

And here are some highlights from the game.

🔥🏈 The Johnny Manziel era in Canada has begun. Will you watch the CFL this season? (via @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/Hvvf6gIVs2 — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) June 2, 2018

Manziel spoke about his performance after the game.

Johnny Manziel discusses his CFL debut, in which he went 9/12 for 80 yards in preseason action pic.twitter.com/NtgV6QMKEu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 2, 2018

It will be interesting to see if he can continue to build on the solid performance in his CFL debut.