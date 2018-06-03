The NBA Finals matchup between the Warriors and Cavaliers is one of the most anticipated contests of the summer. Basketball fans are thrilled to be watching part 4 of this epic recurring matchup. In addition to watching the game, fans are also wagering at sites like 888sport to make the games even more exciting and potentially win some money.

Here are some top NBA Finals Headlines…

LeBron’s Vision Remains Blurry

Lost in the craziness of Game 1 of the NBA Finals was when LeBron James got poked in the eye by Draymond Green.

The contact was completely unintentional, though, and you can watch the play below.

LeBron James goes down after being fouled by Draymond pic.twitter.com/i2GL8C1WgD — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 1, 2018

And here’s the aftermath. You can clearly see James’ eye bleeding in the video.

LeBron James' eye looks pretty bad. pic.twitter.com/jD4pruHjcD — RealGM (@RealGM) June 1, 2018

James commented after the game that his vision was “blurry,” and that it got worse as the game went on.

LeBron at the podium, notes that “Draymond poked me right square in the eye. I'll deal with that over the next couple of days." Says his vision was “pretty much blurry, and it got worse and worse as the game went on.” — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 1, 2018

For a guy with blurry vision, he played pretty damn well. It will be interesting to see if his vision is still affected heading into Sunday’s game.

LeBron’s Game 1 Outfit Cost a Fortune

No one ever said it was cheap to be the king, and that’s certainly not the case for LeBron James’ wardrobe.

James went viral when he showed up to Oracle Arena for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night wearing a suit jacket, shorts and boots. Oh, and we can’t forget about the alligator handbag he was holding, either.

ESPN’s The Undefeated estimates the look cost nearly $47,000, which is more than some of us make in an entire year.

If you want to dress like a king, it'll cost you. (via @TheUndefeated) pic.twitter.com/YG6SKPOQMO — ESPN (@espn) June 2, 2018

AC/DC was known for sporting this type of look at concerts in the past, but we have to imagine they didn’t spend as much on their outfits as James did.

James Storms Off After Game 1 Presser

The King had had enough during the press conference that followed Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and he wasn’t interested in fielding any more questions from reporters.

So, he just got up and walked out of the room.

It happened after James was asked about JR Smith’s mental error in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. He clearly did not want to throw his teammate under the bus, which sparked a tense exchange between him and ESPN’s Mark Schwarz.

“What do you mean, what’s my version?” James asked.

“Well, did he think that the game was tied, or did he think that you guys had it salted away?” replied Schwarz.

Then, after more back and forth, Schwarz questioned James’ response, by asking, “What do you mean, not sure?”

James then replied by saying, “No, I don’t know his state of mind.”

Schwarz followed that up by asking, “Do you know if he knew the score?”

LeBron James reacts to questions regarding JR Smith's play at the end of regulation. #NBAFinals#GameTime pic.twitter.com/mREngTdbxv — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 1, 2018

That’s when LeBron just got up and walked out. On his way, he uttered “Be better tomorrow.”

Bron walked out of the press conference and told the media to “be better tomorrow.” 💀 (via @abc7newsbayarea) pic.twitter.com/LmeRSUCYbl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2018

It’s not like Schwarz was badgering James, he was just looking to get a direct answer. But LeBron does what he wants.