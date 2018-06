UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2

June 9, 2018

United Center

Chicago, Illinois

UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

11,860 – very strong

UFC PPV’s range between 13,300-6,500 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 9,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Middleweight Championship:

Robert Whittaker – champion (20-4, #3 ranked middleweight) vs Yoel Romero (14-2, #5 ranked middleweight)

Interim Welterweight Championship:

Rafael dos Anjos (28-9, #3 ranked welterweight) vs Colby Covington (13-1, #4 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Featherweights:

Holly Holm (11-4, #3 women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Megan Anderson (8-2)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovski (27-15, 1 NC, #11 ranked heavyweight) vs Tai Tuivasa (9-0, #16 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

CM Punk (0-1, #92 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Jackson (0-1, #92 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Alistair Overeem (43-16, 1 NC, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Curtis Blaydes (9-1, 1 NC, #12 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Claudia Gadelha (15-3, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Carla Esparza (14-4, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Ricardo Lamas (18-6, #5 ranked featherweight) vs Mirsad Bektic (12-1, #18 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Rashad Coulter (8-3, #31 ranked heavyweight) vs Chris De La Rocha (4-2, #31 ranked heavyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Rashad Evans (24-7-1, #19 ranked light heavyweight) vs Anthony Smith (28-13, #13 ranked light heavyweight)

Flyweights:

Joseph Benavidez (25-4, #3 ranked flyweight) vs Sergio Pettis (16-3, #10 ranked flyweight)

Lightweights:

Clay Guida (34-14, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Oliveira (22-8, 1 NC, #21 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Mike Santiago (21-11, #52 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige (8-2, #52 ranked featherweight)

Betting Odds