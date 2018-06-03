2017-18 Washington Wizards Report Card: Tim Frazier

Tim Frazier

Height: 6-1

Weight: 170 lbs

Age: 27

NBA Experience: 4 years

By the Numbers:

Games Played: 59

Games Started: 11

Minutes: 14.2

Points: 3.0

Rebounds: 1.9

Assists: 3.3

Steals: 0.8

Blocks: 0.1

Turnovers: 1.0

Field goal shooting: .395

Three-point shooting: .304

Free throw shooting: .767

Net Rating: -2 (105-107)

PER: 11.3

Add the name Tim Frazier to the long list of backup point guards that have failed to sufficiently support five-time All-Star John Wall. After a stellar career in the D-League and successfully backing up the likes of Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, the Washington Wizards spent a second-round pick to see if he could do the same for Wall. Unfortunately, that was not the case and Frazier fell out of the rotation as Washington added multiple other point guards before the end of the season.

Season Takeaways

With the No. 52 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Pelicans drafted junior point guard Edmond Sumner. Other notable players that the Wizards would have been able to draft include shooting guard Kadeem Allen from Arizona, small forward Alec Peters from Valparaiso, and point guard Nigel Williams-Goss from Gonzaga. We will not know for a couple years which player available with the No. 52 pick will blow up to be an All-Star caliber player, but it will certainly be discussed as another traded away draft pick that was spent on a veteran rental that did not work out.

After playing in all of the first 29 games of the season including 11 starts in place of Wall after he received his PRP injection, Frazier only played 32 games over the last 59 games of the season. Much of that playing time was only the result of Wall missing an additional eight weeks in the second half of the season with his clean out knee surgery. Eventually, he lost his job to Ramon Sessions and Ty Lawson and was relegated to a cheerleading role on the bench, which he actually thrived at.

The unsuccessful season for Frazier was more of a tough break for him than the team because the Wizards finally were able to unlock the potential of Tomas Satoransky. Frazier put forth effort on defense despite his disadvantaged size, which is more than can be said about other players on the team and around the league. The bad break for Frazier is things never clicked with his scoring or playmaking ability for his teammates.

Grade: C-

Frazier is in the good graces of John Wall, Bradley Beal, and many of his other teammates off the court as a funny guy that keeps the mood light. He has also been continuing to work out at Capital One Arena ahead of free agency. However, unless he is looking to return on a veteran’s minimum contract, I do not see the Wizards expressing interest in his game for him to return next season.

The Best of Tim Frazier Off The Court

Whole lotta… #Walloween2017 A post shared by Tim Frazier (@timfraz23) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Tim Frazier got jokes and Bradley Beal is amused. pic.twitter.com/vTrSZ1hj6i — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) July 11, 2017

The Best of Tim Frazier On The Court

Mike Scott loaded up for this one, but shout out to Tim Frazier for the heart! pic.twitter.com/fIShRMrZ1e — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) March 1, 2018

*Hears Derrick Rose reports*

Tim Frazier: pic.twitter.com/t8OUFwEoJG — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) February 11, 2018