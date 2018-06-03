Watch Capitals fans go nuts partying, celebrating after Game 3 win in Stanley Cup Final

It may really be the Washington Capitals’ year to win the Stanley Cup trophy.
The Capitals are seeking their first title in franchise history — 43 years — and they currently have a 2-1 lead in the series after a 3-1 win in Game 3 on Saturday night.
Fans outside Capital One Arena went nuts celebrating after the game was in the books — climbing poles, chanting “We want the Cup!” and more.
Check out some of the craziness in the videos below.
The Caps can take a stranglehold on the series with a win in Game 4 on Monday night.
