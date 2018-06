Rock legend Carlos Santana clearly still has “it,” judging by what we witnessed on Sunday night.

Santana and his wife, Cindy, rocked the crowd at Oracle Arena before Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Carlos was on the guitar, and his wife was on the drums, and all in all, it was quite an electric performance.

The two began doing their thing before that performance, even.

Carlos Santana rocking out before Game 2 of #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/tKWlWnCB2V — Michael Singer (@msinger) June 3, 2018

That performance really was smooth (see what we did there?).