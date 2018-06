One of the newest couples in the sports world has already been spotted hanging out together.

Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ben Simmons and his new girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, were seen riding bikes in West Hollywood, near The Grove. TMZ Sports was able to obtain a photo of them doing so.

Kendall Jenner andando de bicicleta com Ben Simmons em West Hollywood, hoje, 03/06! 📸 @TMZ pic.twitter.com/PT7ETpwi8i — Kendall Brasil (@KBRMedias) June 3, 2018

The summer (and NBA offseason, as it were) is just beginning, and we imagine we’ll see a lot of Simmons and Jenner out and about in the coming months.