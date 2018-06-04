Bryce Harper looked sad rocking Golden Knights jersey among Caps fans at Game 4

Nationals slugger Bryce harper may already be a legend among Washington sports fans, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to alter his rooting interests as a result.

Harper was born and raised in Las Vegas, and he made it very clear that he wasn’t wavering in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

The Nats star was spotted in a suite at Capital One Arena, as the date of the game was fortuitous for him, with his team having had an off-day. And yeah, he was the only one in the vicinity rocking Knights gear. Not only that, he didn’t look all that happy, either, which is understandable, given that the Caps eventually jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the game.

Harper’s team is now one win away from elimination. As for the Caps, they’re on the brink of ending a 44-year Stanley Cup drought, and fans are going nuts celebrating.