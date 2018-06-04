Jake Arrieta calls out Phillies for being horses--t after Giants swept them

Phillies veteran pitcher Jake Arrieta is not happy with the defense behind him, it seems.

Arrieta is off to one of the best starts of his career, with a 2.66 ERA, but his 5-3 record is just mediocre. However, it doesn’t appear to be his fault, or at least he doesn’t seem to think so.

The veteran pitcher called out his team for being “horses–t” after they were swept by the hapless Giants this weekend, but he didn’t stop there, either.

Arrieta went on to say that the Phillies’ defensive shifts are the worst in the majors, which appeared to be a shot at new manager Gabe Kapler, who has been scrutinized multiple times this season already.

Jake Arrieta described himself as furious, said Phillies defensive shifts are worst in the league. "We need to change that. Copy the best. That's not my job." Said needs to be accountability check "top to bottom," after "horse-bleep" series. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) June 3, 2018

The Phillies remain only three games back from the Braves for first-place in the division, so they’re still in a good position going forward. With that being said, it appears some adjustments are needed if they’re going to continue to compete as the season progresses.