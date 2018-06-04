Million Dollar Arm Winner Makes Wrestling Debut

By: The Hall of Very Good | June 4, 2018



It’s been more than ten years since Rinku Singh entered (and won) the Indian reality show “Million Dollar Arm”, eventually finding himself trying out for Pittsburgh Pirates scouts.

Five months ago, the now-29-year-old former cricket player-turned-minor league pitcher left baseball in his rearview and inked a deal with WWE’s developmental arm, NXT.

Friday night in Tampa, he made his in-ring debut.

@RealRinkuSingh here's the pics I took of your first match in Tampa against @KassiusOhno. Can't wait to see you develop, keep up the great work. pic.twitter.com/IpW7G70u2E — Chris Radley (@PrestigiousGfx) June 2, 2018

Singh, who first tried out for WWE in May 2017, lost his inaugural against Kassius Ohno, but managed to earn from high praise…especially from his veteran opponent.

“Wrestling world, give a big welcome to the man with the million dollar arm,” Ohno tweeted. “It was a pleasure to share the ring with the man for his first of many matches.”