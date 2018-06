Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Times and Networks to be announced

College Softball

Women’s College World Series

Finals, USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Game 1: Washington vs. Florida State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Diving

FINA Diving World Cup, Wuhan Sports Center Stadium, Wuhan, Communist China

Mixed Synchronized Platform Final — Olympic Channel, 4:30 a.m.

Team Event Final — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Golf

Playing Lessions From the Pros: Tony Finau — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Tiger and Rocco — FS1, 9 p.m.

Feherty: Scott McCarron & Steve Pate — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying Show — FS1, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 62: Liddell vs. Sobral — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Detroit — MLB Network/YES/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Detroit — YES/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Anaheim — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Arizona at San Francisco — ESPN/Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego Padres — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Draft Preview — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Draft — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Finals Film Room: Game 2 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Top 100 Players of 2018: 40-31 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 4, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals — CBC/NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Washington leads series 2-1)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live: Game 4 — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room Awards — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Destination Russia: Brazil/Costa Rica — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Misión Rusia: Gropo G & Gropo H — Univision Deportes, 9 p.m.

Stars of Russia: Son and Romero — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Diaries de Tricolor — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Somos MLS — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh.Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon (series premiere) — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show featuring Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight