UFC fighter Jarred Brooks knocks himself out with slam gone wrong

Jarred Brooks did Jose Torres a huge favor in his first career UFC bout at Fight Night 131 in Utica on Friday night.

Brooks essentially had the fight won, but ended up knocking himself out attempting to execute a slam, but doing so incorrectly.

It happened in Round 2, when Brooks lifted Torres over his shoulder. However, instead of slamming Torres forward, he fell backward, Torres ended up landing on his back, and Brooks slammed his head on the mat, knocking himself out.

Welcome to the UFC @ShortyTorres125!!

He gets the finish in round 2!#UFCUtica pic.twitter.com/reuP4QWzzq — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2018

That looked terribly painful.