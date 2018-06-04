UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jun 4/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 3 Tony Ferguson 384 2 2 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 311 3 5 6 Kevin Lee 282 4 3 12 James Vick 235 5 4 11 Al Iaquinta 226 6 6 5 Dustin Poirier 203 7 7 4 Eddie Alvarez 182 7 7 Islam Makhachev 182 9 9 13 Anthony Pettis 179 10 10 10 Michael Chiesa 177 11 21 Dan Hooker 165 12 11 Francisco Trinaldo 153.5 13 12 16 Beneil Dariush 149 14 13 15 Paul Felder 141 15 35 David Teymur 124.5 16 15 Mairbek Taisumov 119 17 16 16 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 118 18 27 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 19 17 Leonardo Santos 101.5 20 14 7 Edson Barboza 99.5 21 18 Rustam Khabilov 91.5 22 19 Carlos Diego Ferreira 87 22 19 Clay Guida 87 24 21 Charles Oliveira 86.5 25 23 Evan Dunham 85.5 26 24 Gilbert Burns 83 27 26 Kajan Johnson 77 28 28 Abel Trujillo 73 29 55 Davi Ramos 72.5 29 29 Joe Lauzon 72.5 31 30 14 Alexander Hernandez 70 32 31 Alan Patrick 66.5 33 25 Jim Miller 65 34 66 Desmond Green 64 35 33 Chris Gruetzemacher 63.5 35 33 Stevie Ray 63.5 37 37 John Makdessi 57.5 37 32 Vinc Pichel 57.5 39 39 Jon Tuck 53 40 40 Magomed Mustafaev 52 41 41 Polo Reyes 51 42 42 James Krause 49.5 43 38 Nik Lentz 47.5 44 44 Bobby Green 40.5 45 45 Joseph Duffy 37.5 46 46 Lando Vannata 36 47 43 Gleison Tibau 35 48 47 Joaquim Silva 32 48 47 8 Justin Gaethje 32 50 49 Dong Hyun Kim 31.5 51 50 Drakkar Klose 31 51 50 Sage Northcutt 31 53 52 Marc Diakiese 30.5 54 53 Alex White 28 55 54 Scott Holtzman 25.5 56 56 Jared Gordon 24.5 57 57 Damir Hadzovic 22.5 57 57 Jordan Rinaldi 22.5 57 57 Teemu Packalen 22.5 60 60 Andrew Holbrook 22 61 61 Alvaro Herrera 20 61 61 Ross Pearson 20 63 63 Erik Koch 19 64 64 Josh Emmett 17 65 66 Mizuto Hirota 16 66 65 Nick Hein 14.5 67 68 Damien Brown 9.5 68 69 Jason Gonzalez 9 69 71 Darrell Horcher 4.5 69 71 Felipe Silva 4.5 69 71 Thibault Gouti 4.5 72 74 Alex Reyes 0 72 74 Claudio Puelles 0 72 74 Dan Moret 0 72 74 Devin Powell 0 72 74 Matt Frevola 0 72 74 Nasrat Haqparast 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound