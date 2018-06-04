UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jun 4/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|3
|Tony Ferguson
|384
|2
|2
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|311
|3
|5
|6
|Kevin Lee
|282
|4
|3
|12
|James Vick
|235
|5
|4
|11
|Al Iaquinta
|226
|6
|6
|5
|Dustin Poirier
|203
|7
|7
|4
|Eddie Alvarez
|182
|7
|7
|Islam Makhachev
|182
|9
|9
|13
|Anthony Pettis
|179
|10
|10
|10
|Michael Chiesa
|177
|11
|21
|Dan Hooker
|165
|12
|11
|Francisco Trinaldo
|153.5
|13
|12
|16
|Beneil Dariush
|149
|14
|13
|15
|Paul Felder
|141
|15
|35
|David Teymur
|124.5
|16
|15
|Mairbek Taisumov
|119
|17
|16
|16
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|118
|18
|27
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|19
|17
|Leonardo Santos
|101.5
|20
|14
|7
|Edson Barboza
|99.5
|21
|18
|Rustam Khabilov
|91.5
|22
|19
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|87
|22
|19
|Clay Guida
|87
|24
|21
|Charles Oliveira
|86.5
|25
|23
|Evan Dunham
|85.5
|26
|24
|Gilbert Burns
|83
|27
|26
|Kajan Johnson
|77
|28
|28
|Abel Trujillo
|73
|29
|55
|Davi Ramos
|72.5
|29
|29
|Joe Lauzon
|72.5
|31
|30
|14
|Alexander Hernandez
|70
|32
|31
|Alan Patrick
|66.5
|33
|25
|Jim Miller
|65
|34
|66
|Desmond Green
|64
|35
|33
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|63.5
|35
|33
|Stevie Ray
|63.5
|37
|37
|John Makdessi
|57.5
|37
|32
|Vinc Pichel
|57.5
|39
|39
|Jon Tuck
|53
|40
|40
|Magomed Mustafaev
|52
|41
|41
|Polo Reyes
|51
|42
|42
|James Krause
|49.5
|43
|38
|Nik Lentz
|47.5
|44
|44
|Bobby Green
|40.5
|45
|45
|Joseph Duffy
|37.5
|46
|46
|Lando Vannata
|36
|47
|43
|Gleison Tibau
|35
|48
|47
|Joaquim Silva
|32
|48
|47
|8
|Justin Gaethje
|32
|50
|49
|Dong Hyun Kim
|31.5
|51
|50
|Drakkar Klose
|31
|51
|50
|Sage Northcutt
|31
|53
|52
|Marc Diakiese
|30.5
|54
|53
|Alex White
|28
|55
|54
|Scott Holtzman
|25.5
|56
|56
|Jared Gordon
|24.5
|57
|57
|Damir Hadzovic
|22.5
|57
|57
|Jordan Rinaldi
|22.5
|57
|57
|Teemu Packalen
|22.5
|60
|60
|Andrew Holbrook
|22
|61
|61
|Alvaro Herrera
|20
|61
|61
|Ross Pearson
|20
|63
|63
|Erik Koch
|19
|64
|64
|Josh Emmett
|17
|65
|66
|Mizuto Hirota
|16
|66
|65
|Nick Hein
|14.5
|67
|68
|Damien Brown
|9.5
|68
|69
|Jason Gonzalez
|9
|69
|71
|Darrell Horcher
|4.5
|69
|71
|Felipe Silva
|4.5
|69
|71
|Thibault Gouti
|4.5
|72
|74
|Alex Reyes
|0
|72
|74
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|72
|74
|Dan Moret
|0
|72
|74
|Devin Powell
|0
|72
|74
|Matt Frevola
|0
|72
|74
|Nasrat Haqparast
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
