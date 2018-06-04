Video of LeBron James, Cavs reacting to JR Smith's epic blunder surfaces

The 2018 NBA Finals already appear to have been decided, with the Warriors taking a 2-0 lead in the series following Sunday’s big win, but the Cavs were just one play away from it being 1-1.

Had J.R. Smith actually known what the score of Game 1 was — something that should be automatic for an NBA starter — and put up a shot at the rim after hauling in a big rebound over Kevin Durant, the pressure might actually be entirely on the Warriors right now, heading back to Cleveland.

Instead, the Warriors are in the driver’s seat yet again, and LeBron James must attempt to will his team back in the series. The Cavs will need to regroup mentally and physically, as their body language didn’t even suggest that they believed they were going to win at any point in Game 2.

And that certainly wasn’t the case in Game 1, either, judging by the reaction following Smith’s awful gaffe. James and his teammates gave Smith the silent treatment while he sat on the bench, and it was almost like the overtime period was over before it even began.

This is heartbreaking! Long uncut footage of LeBron, JR Smith & George Hill after Smith's mistake in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/MplQoAkk0a — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 4, 2018

Not one Cavs player attempted to console Smith, it seems.