2017-2018 Washington Wizards Report Card: Ty Lawson

Ty Lawson

Height: 5-11

Weight: 195 lbs

Age: 30

NBA Experience: 9 years

By the Numbers

Games Played: 5

Games Started: 0

Minutes: 19.2

Points: 5.8

Rebounds: 2.6

Assists: 3.0

Steals: 0.6

Blocks: 0.0

Turnovers: 0.6

Field goal shooting: .346

Three-point shooting: .625

Free throw shooting: 1.000

Net Rating: -1 (114-115)

PER: 12.1

The Washington Wizards signed Ty Lawson just after the regular season in hopes to fill a void at backup guard in preparation for the playoffs. Although he only played five games for the Wizards, all in the playoffs, he provided some spark off the bench and rest for John Wall.

Season Takeaways:

After the Wizards and Lawson could not come to terms with the Clinton, MD native in mid-February, Lawson was finally added to the team after his season with the Shandong Golden Stars was completed. In 46 games in the CBA, he averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 35.7 minutes per game. He was an efficient 61.7 percent shooter from the field including 40.1 percent from deep.

In his first game with the Wizards, Game 2 against the Raptors, he scored 14 points and dished out eight assists in a +8 effort in his 31 minutes of play. He was effective from beyond the arc going 4-for-5, but missed all five of his shot attempts inside the three-point line.

For a player that only played five games in the post-season, Lawson did better than most of the backcourt reserves for the Wizards especially considering he was in China about 48 hours before Game 1, which he did not play. One can wonder what would have been if Lawson had more opportunities to play earlier in the season.

Grade: B-

After a full regular season out of the NBA, it will be interesting to see the market for Lawson’s expertise as a veteran point guard. Unless he is willing to play on a one-year minimum contract prove it deal, it is tough to see him back with the Wizards.

Best of Ty Lawson Off the Court:

Best of Ty Lawson On the Court:

CLINTON, MD'S OWN TY LAWSON pic.twitter.com/JVOvqhmxci — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) April 21, 2018

https://twitter.com/HoopDistrictDC/status/989308339011182593