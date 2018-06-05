News

Antonio Brown's bizarre tweets spark speculation, memes from fans

Steelers

Steelers All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown turned heads on social media recently when he rattled off a series of bizarre tweets.

Brown covered a wide variety of topics, including people “taking advantage of situations,” “respect” and, also, pee.

No, seriously. Check out what he had to say in the string of tweets below.

Fans had some funny reactions to the bizarre series of tweets, as you can see.

Imagine if Brown and Bryan Colangelo hung out together. That would make for interesting conversation, to say the least.

