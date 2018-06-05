Antonio Brown's bizarre tweets spark speculation, memes from fans

Steelers All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown turned heads on social media recently when he rattled off a series of bizarre tweets.

Brown covered a wide variety of topics, including people “taking advantage of situations,” “respect” and, also, pee.

No, seriously. Check out what he had to say in the string of tweets below.

Nobody got respect these days ! — Antonio Brown (@AB84) June 4, 2018

Everyone finding angles to take advantage of situations! — Antonio Brown (@AB84) June 4, 2018

Pee on me tell me it’s raining 🌧 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) June 4, 2018

So hard I go I keep pushing — Antonio Brown (@AB84) June 4, 2018

Fans had some funny reactions to the bizarre series of tweets, as you can see.

Forgot to switch to the burner account I see — Holden Galatas (@Galatas_H) June 4, 2018

Imagine if Brown and Bryan Colangelo hung out together. That would make for interesting conversation, to say the least.