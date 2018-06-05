Forbes Names Conor McGregor Fourth Highest Paid Athlete

MMA Manifesto

Despite not stepping into the octagon in 2017, last year was the most financially lucrative of Conor McGregor’s career.  Thanks to his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr last summer, the Irishman was the fourth-highest paid athlete in the world last year.  Forbes released their list of the highest paid athletes earlier today.

McGregor is listed as making $99 million last year – $85 million of it from the Mayweather match, and another $14 million from the plethora of sponsors McGregor has, including Monster Energy, Burger King, and Budweiser.  He was the only mixed martial artist to make the list.

McGregor’s foe, Mayweather, came in at #1 with $285 million.

